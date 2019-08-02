State police launch investigation after person found shot in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a person was found shot in Revere.

Troopers arriving to North Shore Road near the Wonderland Ballroom around 5:20 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police spokesperson.

That person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Route 1A at the intersection of Butler Circle has been temporarily closed causing delays in the area.

It is unclear if Blue Line service has been impacted by this investigation.

Numerous MSP units on-scene, North Shore Road Revere, area of Wonderland, along with law enforcement partners, for a person shot. Developing. More info when we get it. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 2, 2019

