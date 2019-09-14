State police: Leominster man dies after crash in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a single-car crash that killed one person in Littleton Saturday.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Route 495 at about 11:40 a.m. allegedly found a 2015 Honda CRV that had gone off the road, police said. The driver, a 46-year-old Leominster man, was trapped in the car and after being extricated was taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers said the car appeared to have been driving northbound just south of exit 30 when the driver lost control of the car for unknown reasons, causing the car to travel off the right side of the roadway and crash into the treeline.

Police are still investigating the crash.

