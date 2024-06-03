DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors in the Karen Read murder trial saw photos of Read’s Lexus SUV, John O’Keefe’s lost sneaker, and the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing when he died as the trial resumed Monday after a nearly week-long hiatus.

State police Lt. Kevin O’Hara was the first new witness on the stand. He was followed by Maureen Hartnett, a Massachusetts State Police forensic scientist.

The prosecution introduced photos during both O’Hara and Hartnett’s testimony showing evidence gathered in the area where O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank on the morning of Jan. 29.

Court was last in session on Tuesday, May 28. During court proceedings, Read’s defense finished cross examining federal agent Brian Higgins and the prosecution called seven new witnesses.

Read is facing second degree murder charges after prosecutors said she hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die in a snowbank after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, was dating Read when he died.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s trial began in late April. On Tuesday, John O’Keefe’s niece and nephew testified after Higgins. Jurors then heard testimony from doctors and a former state police crime lab worker who treated O’Keefe and evaluated Read after O’Keefe was found.

Canton’s DPW superintendent and information systems manager also testified before court proceedings ended for the day last Tuesday.

State police lieutenant testifies

Kevin O’Hara serves with a state police unit that conducts evidence searches.

He said his team responded to the Albert home hours after O’Keefe died and found either six or seven pieces of red and clear plastic from a broken trail light during a grid search of a roughly 50-foot area.

Read’s defense concedes the tail light on Read’s SUV was broken at some point. Contrary to claims from the prosecution, though, the defense claims the light did not break when prosecutors say she hit O’Keefe. The defense has claimed police planted red and clear plastic at the scene outside the Albert house in an effort to frame Read.

“I know it was broken later,” defense attorney Alan Jackson told 7’s Jonathan Hall early last month. “100%, it was broken later.”

As questioning continued, O’Hara said Trooper Michael Proctor, who has been the subject of questions from the defense on cross examination of several witnesses, was not on site.

The jury soon saw several photos from the crime scene showing pieces of tail light plastic. One photo showed a Nike sneaker belonging to O’Keefe that was left in the snow.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally finished his questioning shortly after 10 a.m.

Defense attorney David Yannetti began his cross examination and almost immediately mentioned Proctor.

Yannetti later asked O’Hara if he was aware the crime scene was left unattended for hours before his search. O’Hara said he was not aware.

O’Hara said detectives did not ask him to search inside the Albert home. He said he was told to look for a sneaker and pieces of tail light in the snow, though, and that O’Keefe had been hit by a motor vehicle.

State police forensic scientist testifies

State police forensic scientist Maureen Hartnett testified after O’Hara on Monday.

Hartness said she examined Read’s Lexus after his was impounded following O’Keefe’s death. She said she found an “apparent hair” on the SUV’s rear bumper.

Jurors soon saw photos of the SUV and its broken rear tail light.

As testimony continued, Hartnett said she believes the hair she found on Read’s bumper was human hair. In addition to the hair, Hartnett said she examined scratches on the Lexus and a dent.

She soon described examining O’Keefe’s clothing, including the sweatshirt he was wearing when she died. The prosecution showed photos of O’Keefe’s sweatshirt while Hartnett was on the stand.

In one image, jurors saw damage on the right sleeve of the sweatshirt, which the defense claims came from dog bites inside the Albert home during the brawl that they claim killed O’Keefe.

Hartnett remained on the stand shortly before 12:45 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

