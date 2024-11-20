BOSTON (WHDH) - A state police lieutenant who testified at Karen Read’s murder trial has been disciplined following an internal affairs investigation.

Officials say Det. Lt. Brian Tully failed to properly supervise investigators who sent inappropriate text messages about Read during the investigation. They say Tully did not recommend disciplinary actions for the troopers involved.

Tully will have to forfeit six days of accrued leave.

Read’s first trial over the summer ended with a hung jury. She is due back in court in January but both sides are asking for the trial to be pushed back until April. She’s accused of fatally hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car and then leaving him to die in the snow.

