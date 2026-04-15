BOSTON (WHDH) - The state police lieutenant charged in connection with the death of a recruit pleaded not guilty to a perjury charge on Wednesday.

Jennifer Penton is accused of lying under oath about when she learned the recruit suffered a possible concussion. She was released on personal recognizance.

On September 13, 2024, 25-year-old Enrique Delgado-Garcia died from injuries he sustained while training to become a Massachusetts State Police Trooper. He was repeatedly punched in the head by another recruit during boxing training at the State Police Academy in New Braintree. His autopsy revealed he died of multiple blunt force trauma to the head, and a neck fracture, according to attorneys for his family.

Lt. Penton, who was a sergeant at the time, troopers Edwin Rodriguez and David Montanez were indicted by a grand jury in February and are all charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, and one count of Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a Person Participating in a Training Program Involving Physical Exercise. They pleaded not guilty to charges on April 2.

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