ATKINSON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol has located the body of a woman who fell through the ice at Big Island Pond in Atkinson, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of someone yelling for help around 5:30 p.m. launched a search that they called off until Sunday morning.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday, the body of Emer Mezzetti, 56, of Atkinson, was recovered from Big Island Pond in the area of Osprey Road in Hampstead.

Anyone with additional information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)