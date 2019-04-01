SALISBURY, N.H. (WHDH) — New Hampshire State Police have located a missing woman who they say may have dementia.

Cora Ballou, 82, had last been seen leaving her Salisbury residence with her dog, a white and brown chihuahua named Cooper, Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

She was believed to have been in the Salisbury, Webster and Boscawen area, specifically in the area of Walker Pond.

State police reported her found just after 8:15 a.m. Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)