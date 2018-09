HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police helped reunite a dog found they found in Holden with its owner on Tuesday.

The dog, which was spotted running through traffic, was picked up after a short time spent hanging out at a state police barracks.

UPDATE 4:23 pm: I’ve enjoyed my stay at the barracks. My family just picked me up and I’m headed home. Thank you to all who shared my message! https://t.co/Hnqk06HxoL — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 4, 2018

Hi! I was found in traffic on Main Street in #Holden….now I’m hanging out at the barracks. I’d like to go home. If you know my family, can someone call here for me? The dispatchers are awaiting your call…. (508) 829-8420 🐕 pic.twitter.com/eTDXTqZpMR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 4, 2018

