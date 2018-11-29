State police looking for armed man who crashed truck, stole SUV during chase in central Mass.

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for an armed man who they say crashed his truck and stole an SUV during a police chase from Webster to Worcester.

Oxford police began pursuing a Dodge pickup truck that had fled from a motor vehicle stop in Webster at midnight. The driver was allegedly armed and had two other people inside the vehicle, state police said.

State troopers joining the pursuit once the truck entered onto Route 395 northbound at exit 3 deployed stop sticks against the vehicle, causing damage to its tires.

Minutes later, the truck reportedly went up the ramp to Route 290 eastbound, going in the wrong direction, and crashed on the highway.

The male driver exited the truck and, while brandishing a handgun, forced the driver of a silver Buick Enclave that is registered out of Connecticut from that vehicle before stealing it and driving off, state police said.

Troopers located the carjacked SUV and began pursuing it in Worcester.

The suspect drove back on Route 290, driving eastbound on the westbound side of the highway, and then entered the Kelley Square area where troopers terminated the pursuit, according to state police.

Two female passengers who were in the truck remained in the vehicle after the initial crash and state police say they are being interviewed to determine whether they will face charges.

An investigation into the driver’s identity and whereabouts is ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

