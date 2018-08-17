State police looking to ID man accused of indecently assaulting 2 women on Esplanade

A man wanted in connection with an indecent assault on the Esplanade. Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are searching for a man accused of indecently assaulting two women on the Esplanade last week, officials said.

Two women walking on the Esplanade, just west of Community Boating, reported that a man on a bicycle had just grabbed them inappropriately, according to a release issued by Massachusetts State Police Friday.

The man is described as a black man dressed in all black with a black backpack with two pieces of white tape on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Martin Concannon at 617-727-6780.

