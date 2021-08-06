WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are asking the public to check their dashboard cameras as they work to identify the person responsible for dumping oil along the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday morning.

The spill happened around 11:30 a.m. in the Westborough Service Plaza that sits along the westbound side of the turnpike, according to the department.

Investigators believe the offending vehicle was parked between the two trucks in the attached photos. The substance was either intentionally dumped or spilled from this location.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental has been called to further determine what the substance is. Traffic has not been impacted by the spill.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-721-4040

