State police looking to identify road rage suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help identifying a motorcyclist involved in a road rage incident caught on camera.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon on Route 93 southbound at the Zakim Bridge, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

In the video, a motorcyclist in a yellow shirt can be seen kicking a car and yelling at the driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper McGowan at the State Police Tunnel’s Barracks 617-946-3000.

