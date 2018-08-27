State police: Man wanted for rape of a child in Mass. nabbed at Texas airport

DALLAS (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with the rape of a child in Framingham was arrested last week as he tried to board a plane in Texas, officials said.

Octavianano Boche, 48, was nabbed at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport by state troopers who were working with Customs and Border Protection on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers and officers developed information suggesting that Boche was preparing to board a flight to his homeland of Guatemala and authorities set up surveillance within a terminal.

Boche was arrested just before 7 p.m. for allegedly raping a boy who was known to him, officials said.

He is being held in Texas pending his rendition to Massachusetts.

No additional details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)