OLD TOWN, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a driver has died in a crash on I-95 in Old Town.

Police say 39-year-old Nathan Foster, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, was killed instantly when his car went off the highway and slammed into a tree at about 4 p.m. Monday.

The crash remains under investigation. State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said Foster was speeding in the rental car at the time of the crash.

