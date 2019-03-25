State police: Massachusetts man struck several vehicles on I-93 in NH before rolling over his car

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man struck several vehicles and rolled over his car on Interstate 93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon before becoming combative with state troopers in the middle of the highway, authorities said.

Troopers responding to simultaneous reports of a car rollover on I-93 northbound near exit 5 and a hit-and-run accident on the exit 5 on-ramp just after 4 p.m. received additional calls about a man who was walking from the crash scene and waving his hands aggressively at motorists stuck in traffic, state police said.

Trooper John Tyo arrived on scene and confronted 32-year-old Raymond Faucher III, of Plainville, Massachusetts, who had been walking in the middle of the highway.

Faucher allegedly refused to comply with all verbal commands and became combative.

Tyo struggled to place him into custody, so several motorists got out of their vehicles to assist, according to state police.

Faucher was eventually placed in handcuffs after Londonderry police officers arrived on scene.

He was taken to Parkland Medical Center for further evaluation.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Faucher entered I-93 northbound from the exit 5 on-ramp when he sideswiped a car driven by 48-year-old Tannie Grogan, of Bedford, N.H.

Faucher allegedly drove away from the scene and continued on I-93, weaving in and out of traffic, when he struck a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Patricia Richardson, of Deerfield, N.H.

He then lost control of his car and sideswiped another vehicle operated by 48-year-old Jeffrey Shaw, of Epping, N.H., state police said.

Faucher’s car started to rotate, reportedly striking an additional car operated by 48-year-old Norman McEllrath of Goffstown, N.H.

His vehicle subsequently rolled over and came to a final rest on its roof in the right lane.

The highway was shut down for about an hour while the occupants in the other vehicles were evaluated.

McEllrath was transported to Elliot Hospital for further evaluation and treatment for a possible head injury.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)