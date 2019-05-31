STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Mexican citizens headed to Boston were arrested after they were caught with 200 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Sturbridge Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Troopers stopping a gray Dodge Caravan for an expired registration on Route 84 eastbound near exit 1 around 4 p.m. spoke with the driver, 30-year-old Jesus Eduardo Meraz Ceballos, of Juarez, Mexico, who explained that he did not have a license, according to state police.

His passenger, 28-year-old Erika Duenas Torres, also of Juarez, Mexico, provided a Mexican driver’s license and was allegedly found to be in possession of $8,000 in United States currency.

Troopers placed Ceballos under arrest after a check with the Registry of Motor Vehicles showed that he was driving without a valid driver’s license, state police said.

Torres then exited the car so the troopers could perform an inventory search before towing the vehicle away.

The search resulted in the discovery of a mattress, cooler, large quantities of trash and food.

Ceballos and Torres then informed the troopers that they were headed to Boston from Mexico, state police said.

Troopers then reportedly located more than 200 grams of cocaine tightly wrapped into seven separate packages.

Ceballos and Torres were transported to the state police barracks in Sturbridge for booking, where their bail was set at $50,000 each.

Ceballos was charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug law, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle and uninsured motor vehicle.

Torres was charged with trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug law.

They are both scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Dudley District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)