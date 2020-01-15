‘Could have been very different’: Police say public stepped up to help locate abducted girl

Springfield police are thanking the public after the missing 11-year-old girl who triggered an Amber Alert Wednesday night was found safe and taken a suspect into custody.

Troopers recovered Charlotte Moccia on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike near Auburn/Sturbridge, after receiving a number of reports from motorists who reported the suspect vehicle, according to state police.

Miguel Rodriguez, 24, of Springfield has been taken into custody. Charges will be filed as the investigation continues.

Police say he is known to them.

“The biggest factor in this was the tips from the public,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said. “People were out looking for this car, it was amazing. Civilians spotted this car and helped us out immensely.”

Moccia is being evaluated by EMTs as a precaution.

There are no visible injuries.

“I can’t stress enough, that if we hadn’t put all these resources and we didn’t have all the help we had to recover her as quickly as we recovered, this could be a very different press release tomorrow,”

Moccia was abducted as she returned home from Hampden Charter School, according to the Springfield Police Department.

She was last seen being forced into a car by a white or Hispanic man in the area of Princeton and Amherst streets around 1:30 p.m., state police said.

“Captain Dutta and I have been doing this for quite a few years. Once we realized what we had we knew that time was of the essence,” Clapprood said. “This was not the kind of case that we could go home or that we could hand over or we could say, ‘We’ll continue this in the morning.’ This was an absolute life and death situation for this little girl.”

A white or light-skinned woman was said to be behind the wheel of the blue or dark-colored Honda with dark tinted windows that is believed to be involved.

It is unclear if police are looking for a second suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.

UPDATE: Charlotte Moccia has been found safe and sound, AMBER Alert Cancelled. Full release and information to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 16, 2020

“They found her, she’s safe!” Loved ones heard celebrating outside Charlotte Moccia’s Springfield home, after state police say they believe they found the 11-year-old, following suspected abduction. #7News pic.twitter.com/UAob8vK0Mk — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) January 16, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)