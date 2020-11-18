PITTSFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - An 86-year-old New Hampshire man with dementia who went missing on Monday has been found.

N.H. State Police issued a Silver Alert for Andre A. Messier after he had last been seen around 12:30 p.m. Monday in Pittsfield.

Authorities announced on Thursday morning that Messier had been located.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)