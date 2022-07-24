WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man believed to have been missing after struggling in the water in Winchester was recovered by State Police divers on Sunday.

The State Police Dive Team, Airwing, and other authorities were originally called to Sandy Beach just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning victim.

Arriving officials determined the victim was an adult male who had gone missing after he was last seen struggling in the water.

Within an hour, a dive team was able to locate the victim, who was then taken to Winchester Hospital.

No information was provided on the victim’s condition.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)