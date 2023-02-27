LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A child reported missing Monday night was later dropped off at Lawrence Hospital, according to the Massachusetts State Police. A suspect in the case was separately pursued onto I-495 and taken into custody, state police said.

Police announced a search after they said a young girl was in the backseat of a car that was stolen in Lawrence around 8:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Broadway and Kingston Street.

Police said they were searching for a silver 2011 Honda Pilot SUV reportedly with front end damage.

Police announced that the child had been dropped off safe around 9:50 p.m.

Police were seen around a barber shop on South Broadway Monday night where the shop owner told 7NEWS the child’s mother had been inside getting a haircut. The owner said the mother came out, placed her child in the car and briefly stepped back inside. During that time, the owner said, two people stole the car and took off.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)