WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges in New Hampshire after police investigated an alleged sexual assault on a juvenile.

On Wednesday, New Hampshire State Police announced the arrest of Conor Hallenborg of Warner, following a month-long investigation that started on Nov. 30, when state police detectives received a report of an assault on a juvenile in the same town.

Officials spent the following weeks investigating the incident, leading to Hallenborg’s arrest and the following charges:

Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault (Victim under 13)

Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault (pattern)

Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault

Officials noted in a press release that Hallenborg was scheduled to be arraigned at Merrimack Superior Court on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Additional details on the investigation have not yet been released.

Authorities also ask that anyone with information relative to the case contact Detective Sergeant Stephens at (603)223-8873 or Jonathan.H.Stephens@dos.nh.gov.

