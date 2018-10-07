State police: Motorist killed when moose wanders onto I-95 in Maine

MEDWAY, Maine (AP) — Maine law enforcement officials say the state has recorded the first motor vehicle fatality caused by a moose in 2018.

State Police say a 54-year-old man was killed Friday night when his Subaru crashed into a bull moose that had wandered onto Interstate 95 in the town of Medway in northern Maine.

The moose smashed the windshield and peeled back the roof.

Troopers say Donnie Wilcox, of Winslow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Maine averages about one death each year in motor vehicle crashes involving moose, which are hard to see at night on roads. Collisions can yield deadly results because of the size of the animals, which can top 1,000 pounds.

