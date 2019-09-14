State police mourn the loss of explosives K9 ‘Chico’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are mourning the loss of their beloved explosives K9 named Chico.

State police shared photos on social media of Chico, a German Shepard, who passed away suddenly at the age of 10 years, 9 months.

Chico was MSP Trooper Rob Gallant’s partner who was a cherished member of his family.

State police say that Chico was born in Germany and spent his early years at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, in the National Explosive Detection Canine Program. When Chico was 3, he was assigned to MSP Trooper Mike Currier and began his career at Boston’s Logan International Airport as part of the Canine Explosives Detection Unit.

When Currier retired, Chico was only 4 and too young to retire so he was reassigned to Gallant, who had been an explosive detection canine handler at Logan Airport since 2006.

Police say Chico had “a wonderful personality and a youthful face, exuberance for life, and sparkle in his eyes that never failed to get the attention of Logan travelers, who would often ask if he was a puppy even when some grey fur on his muzzle would indicate otherwise. Along with his bright personality, Chico clearly had a great nose — all the makings of the perfect explosives detection canine that has to be comfortable around the public and in possession of a strong natural play drive since the serious work of seeking out explosives is not unlike a continuous game for the hard-working and devoted canines.”

Gallant and Chico worked the midnight shift throughout their career together and their regular responsibilities included weekly rigorous training, checking the United States Postal Service mail nightly to ensure it contained nothing hazardous and responding to calls for unattended or suspicious bags. They worked tirelessly to protect everyday passengers and dignitaries alike, state police say.

Aside from Logan Airport, Gallant and Chico worked long hours protecting the public from explosive threats at larger events such as the annual 4th of July celebrations on the Esplanade, the Boston Marathon, countless New England Patriots games at Gillette Stadium, as well as at the Flynn Cruise Terminal in the Seaport where cruise ships depart from Boston.

State police say Chico was forever young at heart, completely devoted to Gallant and always enthusiastic to race to the truck and “go to work.”

Chico was loved by Gallant’s wife and their three young children. Chico loved sharing family time in the yard playing his version of dodge ball with Gallant and sharing time in the sun with Gallant’s wife and kids.

State police said, “while the term ‘good boy’ is often used to describe our canine companions, working and otherwise, Chico was the epitome of a ‘good boy’ and his presence will be terribly missed by Trooper Gallant, the entire Gallant family, the Massachusetts State Police family, and the K9 Law Enforcement community.”

MSP asks that we join them in remembering Chico with gratitude and respect for a job well done.

“Free time now Chico, for always. You have earned it, good boy,” state police said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)