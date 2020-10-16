State police nab 3 on drug trafficking charges in Western Mass.

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested after police say found cocaine in their car during a traffic stop Thursday.

Troopers patrolling Route 91 in Greenfield around 8:10 p.m. saw a Toyota SUV pass by at a high speed with an expired license plate, police said.

Troopers activating their emergency lights pulled the car over and found approximately 193 grams of cocaine, 180 bags of a substance believed to be fentanyl, and a .45 caliber Glock model 30 with nine live cartridges.

Three passengers, identified as Joanne Mitchell, 29, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Lance Harper, 28, of New York, New York and Jermaine Taylor, 48, of Brooklyn, New York were arrested on a number of firearm and drug-related charges.

All three were held on $50,000 bail.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)