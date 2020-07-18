State police nab 3 women on drug trafficking charges in Western Mass.

Three woman were arrested after police say they were caught with cocaine and heroin in a car on Friday night in Western Massachusetts.

Troopers patrolling Interstate 95 northbound around 8:30 p.m. in Shelburne Falls saw a Nissan Maxima traveling at a high rate of speed without lights on, police said.

Troopers activating their emergency lights pulled the car over and found approximately 130 grams of cocaine and six grams of heroin inside of the vehicle, according to police.

Three passengers, identified as Faith Torres, 23, Angelique Woodson, 33, and Aniaya Ellis, 22, all of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested for trafficking cocaine, possession to distribute a class A drug, possession of an open container/alcohol in a vehicle and conspiracy to violate drug laws, police said.

They were transferred to the Franklin House of Correction pending their arraignment in Greenfield District Court on Monday, officials said.

Bail was set at $35,000 for Torres and $5,00 for Woodson and Ellis.

