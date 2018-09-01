State police nab armed carjacking suspect in Holyoke after car chase

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Northampton man accused of stealing a car at gunpoint and leading state troopers on a car chase is facing a slew of charges after he was nabbed Friday in Holyoke, police said.

A trooper on patrol in Springfield about 10:30 a.m. received an alert warning him to be on the lookout for a red Toyota Corolla with a Virginia registration that had just been carjacked by a suspect armed with a firearm, according to state police.

When the trooper spotted the vehicle on Main Street in West Springfield, he attempted to speak with the driver, who allegedly sped away northbound in the southbound travel lane and continued north onto Route 5 into Holyoke.

The driver, later identified as Ricky Aviles Jr., 38, was later found hiding in a third-floor apartment on Elm Street in Holyoke. The vehicle was abandoned in a nearby parking lot on Appleton Street.

Aviles was later arraigned in Springfield District Court on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, subsequent offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, failure to stop for police, and breaking and entering during the daytime for a felony.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)