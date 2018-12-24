State police nab Hatfield bank robbery suspect after car chase

State police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Hatfield on Monday after he led them on a car chase that ended in a foot pursuit through the woods, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported bank robbery at the People’s United Bank on West Street about 9:30 a.m. were told by employees that a suspect had just fled the bank with cash in a red Jeep Liberty, according to state police.

When troopers tried to stop the vehicle on Route 91 southbound in Northampton, police say the driver refused to pull over and eventually bailed out in Holyoke and ran into the woods.

The suspect, later identified as Michael Taylor, 30, who has an address in Mattapan but is believed to be living in Springfield, was found hiding behind the Holyoke Canoe Club with a backpack containing the stolen cash, state police said.

He was arrested on charges including armed robbery, resisting arrest, and failure to stop for police.