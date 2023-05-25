BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-car crash on Truman Highway in Boston resulted in the death of a man from Norwood, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A state police spokesperson said troopers, as well as Boston police and firefighters and Boston EMS were called to Truman Highway in Hyde Park around 11:54 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a vehicle crash.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata “within the inbound (northbound) travel lane,” MSP spokesman David Procopio said in a news release.

“Preliminary investigation by State Troopers indicates that the Volkswagen was traveling outbound (southbound) when its operator lost control of the vehicle,” Procopio said. “The Volkswagen rotated and crossed over the median strip and entered the inbound lane, where it was struck by the oncoming Hyundai.”

Officials said the operator and only occupant of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene. State police identified him as a 54-year-old man from Norwood, who officials have not yet name as they were in the process of notifying next-of-kin Thursday morning.

The driver and only occupant of the Hyundai was identified as a 60-year-old man from Hyde Park, who was transported to Faulkner Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Procopio also noted that, while investigating, troopers “detected an odor of alcohol and observed several beer cans inside the Volkswagen.”

“Whether the operator of the Volkswagen was impaired at the time of the crash remains to be determined by the ongoing investigation,” he stated. “Troopers did not observe any signs of intoxication in the Hyundai operator during their brief interaction with him before he was transported to the hospital.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

