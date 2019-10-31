State Police now ready to use 11 drones across Vermont

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police have a new investigative tool — 11 drones that can be used in crash reconstruction, search and rescue and in criminal investigations.

Police used more than $100,000 in grants to pay for the camera-equipped drones and the training of the 13 troopers who will be certified as drone pilots.

Trooper Tom Howard says the drones can map in minutes what would normally take hours.

“It’s giving us a perspective we have never had before,” Howard said.

Lt. Cory Lozier tells WCAX-TV troopers are learning to utilize the drone, which were used to help reconstruction of an accident last week in Rutland. And with tools like thermal imaging cameras, the drones could help save lives on rescue missions.

Lia Ernst of the Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont said that drones can help police in criminal investigations as long as they are following the law. “What’s important is any use of drones comply with Vermont law,” Ernst said. “That does place significant restrictions on when law enforcement can use drones.”

Lozier said the drones would not be used for warrantless searches.

“We know what we can and cannot do with them — we will abide by that,” Lozier said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)