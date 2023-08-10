BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, United States Marshals Service, and Quincy police continue to search for rapist and kidnapper Tuen Kit Lee, who fled during his trial in 2007 and was convicted in absentia.

Investigators determined that Lee, whose family owned the Kagawa restaurant in Quincy, raped a waitress from the restaurant after he broke into her home on Feb. 2, 2005. Lee, who was masked, held the victim at knifepoint, zip-tied her to a bed face-down, and sexually assaulted her. Lee left the victim zip-tied to the bed; she was found there several hours later by her boyfriend, who went to her house after being unable to reach her by phone.

Among the evidence establishing that Lee was the assailant was his foul breath, which the victim recognized. He was subsequently dubbed by media as the “Bad Breath Rapist.”

After his arrest, Lee posted $100,000 cash bail set by a bail clerk and was not in custody pending and during trial. After he testified at trial in Norfolk Superior Court in 2007, Lee did not return to court for closing arguments. He was facing a life sentence if convicted. He is 54 years old now.

A reward of up to $10,000 cash is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is urged to contact the MSP or the USMS at 1-833-677-3171 or at usmarshals.gov/tips. Any callers will NOT be asked questions about their citizenship status.

