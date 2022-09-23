A crash involving four vehicles left at least one person seriously injured and drivers stuck in heavy traffic for hours on the Mass Pike heading west Friday night, according to State Police.

Westborough Fire said multiple units were called to a portion of the highway near the exit for Route 495 in Westborough around 8:30 p.m.

The department said the turnpike was “closed due to a serious crash” that involved a “rollover crash on fire.”

Massachusetts State Police said a passenger in one of the vehicles involved was left with serious injuries, but was conscious as she was brought to a local hospital. An MSP spokesperson said that, due to the severity of the crash’s injuries, a Crash Reconstruction unit and Crime Scene Services were called in.

According to State Police, troopers, MassDOT and emergency personnel also responded to the crash. The MSP spokesperson noted that the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office had also been notified of the crash.

In an update at 9:36 p.m., Westborough Fire said one lane of traffic had been reopened, while all others remained closed.

Throughout the crash response, numerous drivers sat idle or with their vehicles turned off on the Pike, with some drivers telling 7NEWS on social media that they waited as long as one or two hours.

