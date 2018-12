LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Interstate 495 northbound is closed after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash involving serious injuries on Wednesday, state police said.

Officials are detouring traffic at exit 41 following the incident.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

#MAtraffic Wrong-Way Driver, caused head-on multi-vehicle, serious injury crash, I-495 NB north of x.41 in #Lawrence. ALL TRAFFIC detoured at x.41. Highway is closed NB. Will update as we can. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 5, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)