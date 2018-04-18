State police payroll director accused of stealing funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) – A payroll director for the Massachusetts State Police has been on unpaid leave for several months for allegedly stealing money from the department.

MassLive.com reports Denise Ezekiel was placed on leave in November according to a list of suspensions obtained by the newspaper in a public records request.

State police spokesman David Procopio confirms the investigation and says prosecutors will decide whether to bring criminal charges against Ezekiel. He says her leave is indefinite.

Attempts to reach Ezekiel have gone unanswered. Ezekiel was paid $80,980 in 2017 according to state payroll records.

The department has been embroiled in several pay scandals recently. Recent investigations include one that found troopers assigned to patrol the Massachusetts Turnpike were being paid overtime for hours never worked.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)