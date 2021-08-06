BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has died after being ejected from a sedan involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Brighton Friday night, state police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the westbound side of Interstate 90 near the Cambridge Street Overpass shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The right two travel lanes have been closed as crews respond to the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

We unfortunately have confirmed that the ejected party on the scene of Route 90 Westbound in Brighton is deceased. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 6, 2021

MSP investigating serious crash on Route 90 Westbound in Brighton in the area of the Cambridge Street Overpass. A TT unit and passenger vehicle involved. One party was ejected from the passenger vehicle. Two lanes blocked for crash. Avoid the area. Updates to follow — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 6, 2021

Tractor trailer/Vehicle crash in #Boston on I-90WB MM 129. Right lane closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 6, 2021

