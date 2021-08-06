BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has died after being ejected from a sedan involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Brighton Friday night, state police say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on the westbound side of Interstate 90 near the Cambridge Street Overpass shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The right two travel lanes have been closed as crews respond to the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
