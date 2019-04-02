EAST LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after their car was found submerged in an East Longmeadow pond early Tuesday morning, state police said.

East Longmeadow police officers and firefighters, state police troopers, and Springfield police officers responding to Heritage Park on Main Street for a report of a vehicle that had driven into the pond and became submerged shortly after 3 a.m. believed there may have been at least one person in the car, according to state police.

The Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit responded and recovered the lone occupant in the car.

The person, whose name has not been released, was transported to Baystate Medical Center.

State police initially reported that at least one person was believed dead.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)