State police present $5,000 check to AJ’s Army

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police showed their support for the Bishop-Feehan High School hockey player who was seriously hurt at a game earlier this year.

Troopers presented AJ Quetta’s teammates with a $5,000 check to benefit AJ’s Army. The proceeds came from the sale of custom-made face coverings.

18-year-old Quetta suffered a spinal cord injury after crashing head-first into the boards during a game in January.

He is recovering at a rehabilitation center in Atlanta.

