A crash on the Mass Pike in Auburn Friday. Courtesy Auburn Police Department.

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a crash on the Mass Pike in Auburn involving a motorhome, motorcycle, and a car.

The crash, first reported about 1 p.m., occurred at Exit 10 and caused a significant backup, state police said in a post on Twitter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

#MAtraffic Crash, I-90 EB at exit 10 in #Auburn involving a motor home 🚌, motorcycle 🏍 and a car 🚙. Right two lanes closed. Significant backup. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 8, 2018

MA Pike is experiencing slow moving traffic eastbound in area of Interchange 10 due to crash. ⁦@auburnmassfire⁩ ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ #moveover18 pic.twitter.com/cbVXbTl7dN — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) June 8, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)