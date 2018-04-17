State police probing fatal Mattapoisett crash

MATTAPOISETT, MA — State troopers are investigating an early morning crash in Mattapoisett that claimed the life of a Bourne woman, police said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 East about 1 a.m. found a 2013 Toyota Camry that had slammed into a tree, state police said. A preliminary investigation suggests the 38-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, traveled off the left side of the highway prior to the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by members of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

