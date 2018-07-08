State police probing fatal Rockland motorcycle crash

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Rockland overnight.

A trooper in a state police K-9 section cruiser came across the crash on Route 3 southbound about 1:30 a.m., according to a press release issued Sunday morning.

The motorcycle operator, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by state troopers assigned to the Foxborough barracks, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)