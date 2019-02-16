State police probing fatal tractor-trailer rollover in Harwich

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal tractor-trailer rollover that occurred in Harwich early Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover on Route 6 westbound involving a tractor-trailer cab at about 2:15 a.m. found the vehicle off the right side of the highway, according to state police.

The driver and sole occupant, 46-year-old David Marceline was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary invetigation indicates that Marceline somehow lost control of the cab and swerved toward the median. He then attempted to correct the vehicle and ended up swerving too far.

Both sides of the highway were temporarily closed while investigators analyzed the crash and cleaned up debris.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

