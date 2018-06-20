State police probing fatal tractor-trailer rollover in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WHDH) — State police are investigating a fatal tractor-trailer rollover that occurred in Whately Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover on Route 91 northbound involving a tanker trailer filled with gasoline about 12:07 p.m. found a 2018 Freightliner off the right side of the highway, according to state police.

The driver and sole occupant, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred in an area that was closed to one travel lane due to a construction project.

Both sides of the highway were temporarily closed while investigators analyzed the crash and cleaned up spilled gasoline.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

