QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including a count of operating under the influence, after he allegedly crashed a pickup truck into a home in Quincy early Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said Sean Lehane was arrested after troopers responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a house on Furnace Brook Parkway.

No one in the home was injured when the driver of a 2016 Ford F150 crashed into it, according to MSP spokesperson David Procopio. Authorities also found a light post at the scene had been knocked down, as well.

According to Procopio, a preliminary investigation found the truck had struck a curb and then the light pole before going through the homeowner’s fence and into the house, causing structural damage.

Troopers went on to learn from a witness that after the crash, the driver, later identified as Lehane, got out of the F150 and ran down the street and into a wooded area some 200 yards away from the scene.

Quincy police officers moved to enter the woods with a K9 team to find the driver, who surrendered sometime afterwards, according to Procopio.

“Troopers and Officers observed signs of impairment in LEHANE, including an odor of alcohol on his breath and bloodshot and glassy eyes,” the spokesperson said in a news release. “LEHANE refused to perform field sobriety tests. He was determined to have been operating under the influence and was arrested on the following charges:

OUI-Liquor

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle;

Leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage; and

Marked lanes violation.”

Procopio added that Lehane was taken to the MSP South Boston Barracks for booking and posted the $540 bail set for him.

The 35 year old was slated to be arraigned at Quincy District Court.

