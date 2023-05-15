BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities say the body of a 4-year-old boy from South Boston who was reported missing over the weekend has been found.

Massachusetts State Police said the body of Mohamed Abou Fofana was found midday on the shoreline of Spectacle Island, off South Boston.

“At 12:29 PM a Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit crew observed the boy’s body on the shore from their boat,” an MSP spokesperson said in a statement. “Troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response Team and State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County were ferried to the island by the Marine Unit, and they have confirmed the body to be Mohamed. State Police Crime Scene Services also responded to document the scene of the recovery.”

According to officials, the body of Mohamed will be brought to shore and transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, with a death investigation to be conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County.

