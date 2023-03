MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police announced Sunday that a patrol rifle that had been stolen out of a cruiser in Malden has been recovered.

In a statement, state police say the weapon was recovered in the Greater Boston area and that the investigation into the vehicle break-in is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

