State police recover stolen car, arrest suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police troopers arrested a man accused of stealing a car and leading police on multiple “erratic” chases.

The Chrysler was reported stolen from Cambridge and recently used in a larceny in Newton during which the driver was identified, according to a police spokesperson.

The car was involved in two pursuits Thursday and around 5 p.m., it was located near the intersection of Boylston Street and Charles Street.

After speaking with witnesses, the driver, whose name was not released, was taken into custody near the Boston Common Baseball Field.

