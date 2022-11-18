BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have released Air Wing video of a successful search for a suspected repeat drunken driver who was injured when he fled a crash in Bridgewater late Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 northbound around 11 p.m. learned from witnesses that the male driver had fled the scene while bleeding heavily, according to state police.

Fear for the man’s condition while losing blood on a frigid night, Air 5, piloted by Troopers Kristopher Malm and Mark Giromini, along with Tactical Flight Officer Trooper Joseph Conley identified a heat source in the woods using the aircrafts forward-looking infrared (FLIR).

Conley then directed recent 87th RTT graduate Trooper Justin Smith and his Field Training Officer, with MSP K9 handler Trooper Brian Gervais to the location of what was likely a person, not moving behind several trailers.

Kenneth Rose, 37, of North Attleboro, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of narcotics, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery on a police officer, and communicating a threat.

