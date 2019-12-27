State police release photos of armed robber who held up Starbucks at Mass. Pike plaza

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have released photos of an armed robber who held up a Starbucks drive-thru at the Mass. Pike rest stop in Framingham at gunpoint on Thursday, officials said.

The suspect walked into the restaurant around 6 a.m. while wearing all black clothing and a mask.

He is described as having an average build, being between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with the visible skin around his eyes being tan in appearance.

The suspect entered the building through a door used by employees, showed a handgun, and forced one of the employees to open the safe in the office before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

He allegedly got into a small black SUV that was parked on Audrea Road and fled toward Brook Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call the State Police Weston Barracks at 781-431-5050.

