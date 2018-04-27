State Police release report detailing independent review of Troopergate scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police released a report Friday morning detailing an independent review of the actions that led up to the Troopergate scandal, which resulted in two state troopers suing the department after they say they were ordered to amend the arrest reports for a judge’s daughter.

The report, signed by Kevin P. Burke and former U.S. Marshal for the District of Massachusetts Nancy McGillivray, details their investigation into the drunken driving arrest of Alli Bibaud and claims by two troopers that they were ordered to scrub embarrassing details from their reports.

As one of her first orders after taking over for former State Police Col. Richard McKeon — who abruptly retired amid the scandal — State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin requested an independent investigation into the events surrounding Bibaud’s arrest and the decision to alter the reports.

The report found that while McKeon had authority to review the arrest report and to order the issuance of negative Supervisory Observation Reports to the two troopers, his decision to revise the report was “the result of flawed judgment and the lack of a professional analysis of the MSP requirements for report writing, the requirements of probable cause, the requirements of the government’s discovery obligation, and the conflicting advice from Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early concerning the revision of reports that have been submitted in support of an application for a criminal complaint.”

Also Friday, Attorney General Maura Healey, who has been conducting an independent investigation into the scandal, announced that her office “determined that the evidence does not support filing criminal charges.”

“While the revisions to the police report raise questions under our state ethics laws, we found that they were not made with criminal intent to prejudice Bibaud’s prosecution,” Healey said in a statement. “However, because of our concerns about potential civil ethics violations, we are referring the matter to the State Ethics Commission.”

The report also found:

— “The strict adherence to authoritative leadership practices by the MSP Command Staff and the failure by individual members of the Command Staff to request or provide a thoughtful review of the order concerning revision of the arrest report contributed to both flawed outcomes and reveals a lack of leadership and the organizational training necessary to effectively carry out command responsibilities.”

— “Coloneol McKeon’s order to issue the negative SORs was not supported by the State Police training on police report writing and was not based on any existing rule, policy, or guideline of the State Police concerning report writing.”

— Secretary of Public Safety and Security Daniel Bennett didn’t direct McKeon to issue either order.

— The trooper’s report was “consistent with his training and experience and reflected reasonable professional judgment” and that the trooper who approved the report did so as part of an “appropriate exercise of his supervisory responsibilities.”

You can read the full report here.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)