BOSTON (WHDH) - State police troopers removed a passenger from a Delta Air Lines plane at Logan International Airport on Wednesday night.

A picture from inside the plane showed troopers escorting the passenger off the flight, which was slated to head to Salt Lake City.

The man who snapped the photo said the plane returned to the gate in Boston due to the passenger being disruptive over a mask issue.

State police said that there was a dispute between two passengers and that one of those passengers was rebooked onto a later flight.

There were no charges filed.

Delta added in a statement that the plane was also delayed due to late-arriving equipment before confirming that the plane returned to the gate, where a customer deplaned.

“The flight arrived 1:48 minutes after its scheduled arrival time in Salt Lake City,” a Delta spokesperson said. “We apologize for any inconvenience the departure delay may have had for our customers.”

No additional information was immediately available.

