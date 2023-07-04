Related En Vogue ready to take the stage alongside the Pops for Fourth of July performance in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police reopened security checkpoints onto the Esplanade Tuesday afternoon, hours after temporarily closing gates due to the risk of heavy rain and lighting and hours before this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is scheduled to begin.

Gates opened for the Fireworks Spectacular at 12 p.m. to a rush of attendees. In an update around 2:30 p.m., state police announced they were temporarily suspending entry onto the Esplanade.

A state police spokesperson said visitors already on the Esplanade had the option to voluntarily evacuate if they wanted to, with the option to be re-screened for re-admittance later in the day.

“This is being done so that if we do have to evacuate the venue in case of lightning, fewer visitors will have to be evacuated,” state police said of the decision to temporarily suspend entry.

In a later update, police said checkpoints would reopen at 5 p.m. and the screening process would resume.

Police said the Pops concert and fireworks will begin as scheduled.

“We thank the public for their patience during this temporary restriction,” police said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)